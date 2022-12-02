Vielfalt in der Digitalisierung / Diversity in digitalization

Venezuela

Mir fällt auf, dass es in Deutschland ganz viele gute Möglichkeiten gibt, Reisen zu planen, mit dem Bus oder mit der Bahn. Bei der Bahn bekommt man zum Beispiel im Internet einen Reiseplan vorgeschlagen. In Venezuela gibt es so was nicht. Wenn Du wohin fahren willst, dann fährst Du zum Bahnhof und Du schaust, wo Dein Bus ist. Dann musst Du Dich da hinsetzen und warten, bis der Bus voll wird. Das dauert vielleicht drei oder vier Stunden, denn der Bus fährt nur, wenn er voll ist. Das macht es schwer zu planen. Das liegt daran, dass es in Venezuela nicht so etwas wie einen Verbund im öffentlichen Nahverkehr gibt. Jeder Busfahrer ist selbstständig und hat das wirtschaftliche Interesse, nur zu fahren, wenn der Bus voll ist. Wenn man in Venezuela lebt, ist das selbstverständlich.

Venezuela

It strikes me that there are many great ways to plan trips in Germany, by bus or by train. Deutsche Bahn, for example, provides you with itineraries on the Internet. In Venezuela, there is no such thing. If you want to go somewhere, you go to the train station and look for your bus. Then you have to sit there and wait for the bus to fill up. That might take three or four hours, because the bus only runs once it's full. That makes it hard to plan. That's because there's no such thing as a public transportation network in Venezuela. Each bus driver is self-employed and has the economic interest to only drive when the bus is full. If you live in Venezuela, that's a given.