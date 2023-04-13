Vielfalt in der Digitalisierung / Diversity in digitalization

Rumänien
Rumänien ist ein Land der Gegensätze, wenn es um die Digitalisierung geht. Auf dem Land findet man Pflüge, die von Ochsen gezogen werden statt moderner Mähdrescher. Gleichzeitig werden Sie feststellen, dass selbst die armen Bauern, die auf Ochsenkarren unterwegs sind, bereitwillig ihre Smartphones aus der Tasche ziehen, um Videotelefonate zu führen. Moderne Digitalisierung trifft auf traditionelle oder sogar altertümliche Praktiken.
Romania
Romania is a land of contrasts when it comes to digitalisation. In the countryside you may find plows that are drawn by oxen instead of modern harvesters. At the same time, you will find that even the poor peasants who are riding the oxcarts will readily draw their smartphones from their pockets to make video calls. Modern digitalisation meets traditional or even ancient practices.
USA
Als ich in den USA lebte, nutzte ich regelmäßig Cafés, um meine Arbeit zu erledigen, und war begeistert, als ich erfuhr, dass es Coworking-Cafés gibt: Cafés, die das Arbeiten im Café kommerzialisieren. Man checkt ein, zahlt einen Stundensatz, genießt High-Speed-Internet, Steckdosen, Arbeitskabinen, Konferenzräume und Verpflegung durch das Café, während man arbeitet. Kein schlechtes Gewissen mehr, weil man denkt, dass man den Raum für seine Arbeit missbrauchen könnte. Einige clevere Geschäftsleute erkannten die Notwendigkeit, Arbeit mit der entspannten Atmosphäre eines Cafés zu verbinden, und stellten den Raum und das Geschäftsmodell sowie die digitale Ausrüstung zur Verfügung.
USA
When I lived in the US I worked in cafés regularly and was excited to find that work cafés existed: cafés that commercialised working in them. You check in, pay an hourly rate, get high speed internet, electricity sockets, work booths, conference rooms and catering from the café as you go. No more bad conscience because you think that you may misappropriate a space for your work. Some savvy business people saw the need for combining work with the relaxed atmosphere of a café and provided the space and business model as well as the digital equipment.