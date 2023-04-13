Fraunhofer-Institut für Integrierte Schaltungen IIS
Fraunhofer-Institut für Integrierte Schaltungen IIS

Friedliche Weihnachten und ein glückliches neues Jahr / Season's Greetings and a Happy New Year

Vielfalt in der Digitalisierung / Diversity in digitalization

16. Dezember 2022 | So erleben Fraunhofer-Mitarbeitende die Digitalisierung im Alltag in anderen Ländern / How Fraunhofer employees experience digitalization in their everyday lives in other countries

Im Ausland ist vieles anders. Auch der digitale Alltag? Für unser Weihnachts-Thema »Vielfalt« haben wir Mitarbeitende des Fraunhofer IIS dazu befragt, wie sie Fortschritte der Digitalisierung in ihrem Heimatland oder im Urlaub erleben.


Many things are different abroad. Does this include everyday digital life? For our Christmas theme "Diversity," we asked Fraunhofer IIS employees how they experience progress in digitalization in their home country or on vacation.

Kein Bargeld mehr nötig / No more cash needed

Indien

Der größte Unterschied zwischen Indien und Deutschland in Bezug auf die Digitalisierung ist die bargeldlose Zahlung. Ich kann mich innerhalb des Landes ohne Papiergeld und sogar ohne Kredit-/Debitkarte frei bewegen, solange ich ein Smartphone habe. Es gibt eine Vielzahl von mobilen Zahlungsplattformen, die fast überall akzeptiert werden. In Deutschland kommt man dagegen im Alltag nicht ohne Bargeld aus, da zum Beispiel die meisten Parkuhren noch immer ausschließlich Münzen akzeptieren.

Dasselbe gilt für den offiziellen Schriftverkehr – Verträge werden in Deutschland meist auf Papier abgewickelt, während in Indien die Vertragsabwicklung komplett digitalisiert ist.

India

The biggest difference between India and Germany in terms of digitalization is cashless payment. I can freely travel within the country without any paper currency and even credit / debit card as long as I have a smartphone. There are plenty of mobile payment platforms which are almost universally accepted. Going cashless is virtually impossible in Germany, where for example, most parking meters still only accept coins.

Same holds true for official correspondence – almost every contract is processed on paper in Germany, whereas it’s all digital back in India.

Kanav Bhardwaj, Senior Engineer, Audio und Medientechnologien / Audio and Media Technologies

 

Das Internet ist wahnsinnig schnell / The internet is insanely fast

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Hannelore Vásárhelyi, Audio und Medientechnologien / Audio and Media Technologies
© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Hannelore Vásárhelyi, Audio und Medientechnologien / Audio and Media Technologies

Rumänien

Wer in Rumänien in der Stadt unterwegs ist, merkt es sofort: Das Internet ist wahnsinnig schnell. Zehn Gigabyte Datenübertragung pro Sekunde ist vielerorts Standard. »Zuhause« macht es mir besonders viel Freude, meinen Reiseblog zu updaten. Die Fotos sind innerhalb weniger Sekunden hochgeladen. Wenn es um die Digitalisierung auf Ämtern geht, ist Rumänien nicht grad der Vorreiter... aber es scheint in kleinen Schritten voranzugehen (Zwinkern).

Romania

If you're out and about in urban areas in Romania, you'll notice right away: the Internet is insanely fast. Ten gigabytes of data transfer per second is standard in many cities. When "at home", I particularly enjoy updating my travel blog. The photos upload within seconds. When it comes to digitalization at government offices, Romania is not exactly a pioneer... but it seems to be progressing in small steps (Zwinkern).

Gute Reiseplanung versus Warten auf den Bus / Good travel planning versus waiting for the bus

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Jorge Luis Juárez Peña, Senior Business Development Manager, Audio und Medientechnologien / Audio and Media Technologies

Venezuela

Mir fällt auf, dass es in Deutschland ganz viele gute Möglichkeiten gibt, Reisen zu planen, mit dem Bus oder mit der Bahn. Bei der Bahn bekommt man zum Beispiel im Internet einen Reiseplan vorgeschlagen. In Venezuela gibt es so was nicht. Wenn Du wohin fahren willst, dann fährst Du zum Bahnhof und Du schaust, wo Dein Bus ist. Dann musst Du Dich da hinsetzen und warten, bis der Bus voll wird. Das dauert vielleicht drei oder vier Stunden, denn der Bus fährt nur, wenn er voll ist. Das macht es schwer zu planen. Das liegt daran, dass es in Venezuela nicht so etwas wie einen Verbund im öffentlichen Nahverkehr gibt. Jeder Busfahrer ist selbstständig und hat das wirtschaftliche Interesse, nur zu fahren, wenn der Bus voll ist. Wenn man in Venezuela lebt, ist das selbstverständlich.

Venezuela

It strikes me that there are many great ways to plan trips in Germany, by bus or by train. Deutsche Bahn, for example, provides you with itineraries on the Internet. In Venezuela, there is no such thing. If you want to go somewhere, you go to the train station and look for your bus. Then you have to sit there and wait for the bus to fill up. That might take three or four hours, because the bus only runs once it's full. That makes it hard to plan. That's because there's no such thing as a public transportation network in Venezuela. Each bus driver is self-employed and has the economic interest to only drive when the bus is full. If you live in Venezuela, that's a given.

Glasfaserleitungen sind selbstverständlich / Fiber optic lines are a matter of course

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Tomislav Zivko, IT-Mitarbeiter / IT employee

Kroatien

In Kroatien kann ich nach der Ausstellung meines Personalausweises in den Verwaltungseinrichtungen meinen Führerschein und meinen Reisepass über das Internet bestellen und mir nach Hause liefern lassen, ohne mein Haus verlassen zu müssen.

Auch der gesamte medizinische Schriftverkehr wird digital abgewickelt. Wenn ich zum Beispiel ein digitales Rezept für ein Medikament erhalte, kann ich es in jeder Apotheke in Kroatien gegen Vorlage meiner Krankenversicherungskarte abholen. Alles ist papierlos.

Das alles ist möglich, weil die kroatische Regierung zusammen mit den Telekommunikationsbetreibern im ganzen Land massiv in Glasfaserleitungen investiert hat. Ich genieße die Glasfaservernetzung in meinem Haus in Zagreb bereits seit zehn Jahren.

Croatia

In Croatia, after issuing my personal ID card at the administrative facilities, I can order my driver’s license and passport over the Internet and have them delivered to my home address, without having to leave the comfort of my home.

Also, all medical correspondence is digital. For example, if I get the digital prescription for some medicine, I can pick the medicine up, only by showing my health insurance card in any pharmacy in Croatia. Everything is paperless.

That's all because the Croatian government together with Telecom operators have heavily invested in fiber optics throughout the country. I have been enjoying fiber optics networking in my home in Zagreb already for ten years.

Smartphones und Ochsenkarren / Smartphones and ox carts

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Birgit Popp Ph. D., Senior Scientist, Gruppenleiterin/Group Manager Human-Machine Interaction, Audio und Medientechnologien / Audio and Media Technologies

Rumänien

Rumänien ist ein Land der Gegensätze, wenn es um die Digitalisierung geht. Auf dem Land findet man Pflüge, die von Ochsen gezogen werden statt moderner Mähdrescher. Gleichzeitig werden Sie feststellen, dass selbst die armen Bauern, die auf Ochsenkarren unterwegs sind, bereitwillig ihre Smartphones aus der Tasche ziehen, um Videotelefonate zu führen. Moderne Digitalisierung trifft auf traditionelle oder sogar altertümliche Praktiken.

Romania

Romania is a land of contrasts when it comes to digitalisation. In the countryside you may find plows that are drawn by oxen instead of modern harvesters. At the same time, you will find that even the poor peasants who are riding the oxcarts will readily draw their smartphones from their pockets to make video calls. Modern digitalisation meets traditional or even ancient practices.

 

USA

Als ich in den USA lebte, nutzte ich regelmäßig Cafés, um meine Arbeit zu erledigen, und war begeistert, als ich erfuhr, dass es Coworking-Cafés gibt: Cafés, die das Arbeiten im Café kommerzialisieren. Man checkt ein, zahlt einen Stundensatz, genießt High-Speed-Internet, Steckdosen, Arbeitskabinen, Konferenzräume und Verpflegung durch das Café, während man arbeitet. Kein schlechtes Gewissen mehr, weil man denkt, dass man den Raum für seine Arbeit missbrauchen könnte. Einige clevere Geschäftsleute erkannten die Notwendigkeit, Arbeit mit der entspannten Atmosphäre eines Cafés zu verbinden, und stellten den Raum und das Geschäftsmodell sowie die digitale Ausrüstung zur Verfügung.

USA

When I lived in the US I worked in cafés regularly and was excited to find that work cafés existed: cafés that commercialised working in them. You check in, pay an hourly rate, get high speed internet, electricity sockets, work booths, conference rooms and catering from the café as you go. No more bad conscience because you think that you may misappropriate a space for your work. Some savvy business people saw the need for combining work with the relaxed atmosphere of a café and provided the space and business model as well as the digital equipment.

 

Notebooks statt Schulhefte / Notebooks instead of exercise books

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Sasiwimon Saekhu, IT-Mitarbeiterin / IT employee

Thailand

Bargeldloses Bezahlen ist in Thailand inzwischen gang und gebe. Egal wo man hingeht und was man kaufen möchte, man braucht nur ein Handy mit Mobile Banking App, um durch Scannen eines QR-Codes zu bezahlen. Dennoch gibt es einige kleine Geschäfte - etwa fünf Prozent - die ausschließlich Bargeld akzeptieren.

Die meisten Schüler und Studenten brauchen kein Papier und keinen Stift mehr für ihre Arbeit, sondern verwenden stattdessen Computer oder Notebooks.

Der Internetzugang ist überall in Thailand mit hoher Geschwindigkeit verfügbar. In einigen kleinen Städten wird allerdings noch 3G/4G verwendet.

Thailand

Cashless payment is now common in Thailand, wherever you go, whatever you want to buy, you only need a phone with mobile banking app to pay by scanning a QR code. However, some small shops - about five percent - still do accept cash only.

Most university students and school students hardly use and neither need paper for their work anymore, but they just use computer or notebooks instead.

Internet access is available everywhere in Thailand at high speed. Although some small towns still use 3G/4G.

Große Unterschiede zwischen Stadt und Land / Big differences between town and country

© Fraunhofer IIS / Christina Müller
Jorge Alejandro Ordonez Galaviz, Smart Sensing and Electronics

Mexiko

Wie viele andere Aspekte ist auch die Digitalisierung in Mexiko stark von der Region des Landes abhängig. Heutzutage haben die meisten Städte und Kleinstädte Zugang zu Mobilfunknetzen und Internet. Die Qualität und Zuverlässigkeit dieser Dienste ist jedoch von Region zu Region unterschiedlich.

Obwohl Online-Banking bei den meisten Institutionen auf dem Land möglich ist und man in den meisten Geschäften und Dienstleistungsbetrieben mit einer Bankkarte bezahlen kann, akzeptieren einige kleine Geschäfte diese wegen der hohen Bankgebühren nicht.

Was die Regierung betrifft, so sind die meisten bundesamtlichen Verfahren online verfügbar. Im Gegensatz dazu sind die lokalen Dienste der 32 Bundesstaaten noch in der Digitalisierung begriffen und viele von ihnen sind noch nicht verfügbar.

Mexico

Digitalization, as many other aspects in Mexico, is highly dependent on the area of the country. Nowadays, most of the cities and small towns in the countryside have access to cellular networks and Internet. However, the quality and reliability of them vary from zone to zone.

Although online banking is available for most of the institutions operating in the country and it is possible to use a bankcard to pay in most of the stores and services, some small ones do not accept them due to the high banking charges.

Regarding to the government, most of the federal processes are available online. On contrary, the local services of each one of the 32 states are in process of digitalization and many of them are not yet available.

Kontakt

Sie haben Fragen, Kommentare oder Anmerkungen zum Fraunhofer IIS Magazin?

Schreiben Sie uns eine E-Mail.

E-Mail senden

Immer informiert

Der Newsletter zum Magazin

Abonnieren Sie den Newsletter des Fraunhofer IIS Magazins und erhalten Sie alle neuen Themen kompakt per Mail.

Newsletter abonnieren

Startseite

Zurück zur Startseite des Fraunhofer IIS Magazins

Zurück